Jose Mourinho given warm Stamford Bridge reception on return to Chelsea with Benfica
The former Chelsea manager is in his second stint in charge of Benfica and returned to London in the Champions League
Jose Mourinho was given a warm reception by the Stamford Bridge crowd as he returned to former club Chelsea in the Champions League.
Mourinho has recently begun a second stint at Benfica, the club where he began his managerial career, after being dismissed by Fenerbahce following their European exit earlier this season.
The 62-year-old led Chelsea to three Premier League titles across two spells in west London, with his second tenure ending in December 2015.
The Portuguese manager has since overseen Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on visits to his old home, with Tuesday night’s Champions League fixture serving as his eighth match in the away dugout.
Having shared a warm embrace with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, the home crowd applauded as he emerged ahead of kick off - and they were soon singing Mourinho’s name, with the manager responding by blowing kisses to the crowd.
On match eve, Mourinho had said that while he may have long since moved on from the club, he still carries real affection for Chelsea.
“Of course I will always be a blue,” Mourinho stressed.
“I’m part of their history and they are part of mine. I helped them become a bigger Chelsea and they helped me become a bigger Jose. When I say I’m not a blue, I hope everyone understands I’m speaking about the job that I have to do.“
