Jose Mourinho believes second place isn’t good enough for ‘fantastic’ England at Euro 2020
Mourinho believes England deserve to be in the final but must now go all the way
Jose Mourinho says England have to win Euro 2020 now that they are so close to their first major tournament trophy since 1966.
The Three Lions defeated Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday to reach Sunday’s final where they will face Roberto Mancini’s Italy.
New Roma boss Mourinho wrote for The Sun, in a piece titled ‘Coming second at Euro 2020 just not enough for England after fantastic Denmark win’: “The runner-up medal is not a nice one to win.
“If England don’t beat Italy at Wembley on Sunday it will be a double frustration because now it is so close — it’s just about one match.”
Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead but an own goal by Simon Kjær levelled the score to send the match to extra time. There was a lot of late drama and Harry Kane’s penalty has brought about a lot of discussion.
Many people, including Mourinho, believe the foul by Joakim Mæhle on Raheem Sterling shouldn’t have been given by the referee.
Mourinho added: “England deserved to win and I am very happy, don’t get me wrong. But I say it the way I see it and, as a football man, I am disappointed that the penalty on Raheem Sterling was given.
“Maybe the England fans won’t like my opinion but it’s never a penalty... never.”
VAR did check the decision and officials did not overrule referee Danny Makkelie’s on-field call. Captain Kane stepped up to the spot and saw his attempt saved by Kasper Schmeichel before scoring the rebound.
The victory has seen England’s men reach a major tournament final for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.
