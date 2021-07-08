Jose Mourinho says England have to win Euro 2020 now that they are so close to their first major tournament trophy since 1966.

The Three Lions defeated Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday to reach Sunday’s final where they will face Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

New Roma boss Mourinho wrote for The Sun, in a piece titled ‘Coming second at Euro 2020 just not enough for England after fantastic Denmark win’: “The runner-up medal is not a nice one to win.

“If England don’t beat Italy at Wembley on Sunday it will be a double frustration because now it is so close — it’s just about one match.”

Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead but an own goal by Simon Kjær levelled the score to send the match to extra time. There was a lot of late drama and Harry Kane’s penalty has brought about a lot of discussion.

Many people, including Mourinho, believe the foul by Joakim Mæhle on Raheem Sterling shouldn’t have been given by the referee.

Mourinho added: “England deserved to win and I am very happy, don’t get me wrong. But I say it the way I see it and, as a football man, I am disappointed that the penalty on Raheem Sterling was given.

“Maybe the England fans won’t like my opinion but it’s never a penalty... never.”

VAR did check the decision and officials did not overrule referee Danny Makkelie’s on-field call. Captain Kane stepped up to the spot and saw his attempt saved by Kasper Schmeichel before scoring the rebound.

The victory has seen England’s men reach a major tournament final for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.