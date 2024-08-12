Jose Mourinho yellow carded just 20 minutes into Fenerbahce league debut

Support truly

Jose Mourinho lasted just 20 minutes of his Fenerbahce league debut before he was making the headlines after he was booked for arguing with the referee.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss took charge at the Turkish side in June, his first role since leaving Roma in January.

He had already taken charge of three Champions League matches, including a 6-4 aggregate win over Swiss side Lugano in the second qualifying round.

Fenerbahce were hosting Adana Demirspor at their Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, and Mourinho was animated throughout.

He had already remonstrated with the fourth official, on several occasions, during a frantic start to the game.

But after just 20 minutes he turned his frustrations on to the referee.

After seeing another decision go against his team, he lost his temper and furiously gestured at both the fourth official and referee Atilla Karaoglan, who saw enough to show Mourinho, 61, a yellow card.

This was his second of the season, so far, after he was also cautioned during his side's 2-1 Champions League defeat by Lille last week.

On the pitch though, Fenerbahce went on to win the game against Adana Demirspor 1-0, with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scoring the only goal of the game after 34 minutes.

Mourinho replaced Ismail Kartal in Istanbul, who was harshly sacked by the club despite leading them to 99 points last season.

He will hope his side can overcome the 2-1 deficit, when they face Lille at home on Tuesday, to qualify for the Champions League main draw.