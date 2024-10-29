Jose Mourinho explains reason behind desired Premier League return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jose Mourinho says he hopes to return to the Premier League ‘unless nobody wants me’ in the future after clarifying comments he made after Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League.

Mourinho was dismissed during the game after fuming at the referee on the touchline as he protested Clement Turpin’s decision not to award a penalty for Manuel Ugarte’s challenge on Bright Osayi-Samuel.

In his later press conference Mourinho suggested that he would be open to a return to England providing the club he went to does not feature in Uefa’s European competitions.

More recently, the 61-year-old sat down with Sky Sports for an interview and clarified his position about returning to the Premier League saying that he would never chose to join a team fighting relegation.

“I made a joke but it’s a joke with deep feelings. I’m never going to the Premier League – even though it’s the best competition in Europe – to play for a team that’s on relegation,” he said before explaining that those types of managerial jobs are the hardest to get right.

Mourinho added: “I get upset. I’m not in a period of my career to get upset, I’m in a period to be happy all the time and in this moment playing in European competitions I’m getting upset all the time.

“But, I’m not going to go and fight relegation, it’s too hard. Honestly, that has to be the hardest thing, much more difficult than to play for titles. It’s very, very hard emotionally because it’s something that changes lives. You know, you stay in the Premier League or you’re relegated, it changes lives, changes lots of things. Brave guys that do it.”

open image in gallery Jose Mourinho was sent off against Manchester United for arguing with the referee ( EPA )

If the right job offer were to appear though Mourinho would not hesitate to return to the Premier League and stressed his desire to work in London again.

The Portuguese said: “I had three clubs in England, Chelsea twice, so in four different periods I’ve coached in England and I loved it.

“I’ve been so, so lucky to live in beautiful countries and beautiful cities like Istanbul, Rome, Madrid, Milan but my family lives in London. London is home so one day I want to be back, unless nobody wants me.

“Let’s make it clear for the next two years, this season and the next, nobody would take me from Fenerbahce.”