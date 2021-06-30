Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo after long search to replace Jose Mourinho

Tottenham’s long search for a new head coach is over after appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo

The Portuguese replaces Jose Mourinho who was sacked way back on 19 April, bringing an end to a chaotic recruitment process.

He has penned a two-year deal at the north London club.

The 47-year-old said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour [to be here], there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work.

“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”