Jose Mourinho hits back at Pep Guardiola with fresh Manchester City claim

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he does not want Manchester City to be relegated from the Premier League, though suggested that it is wrong that “big sharks” find ways to “escape” the financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Mourinho traded barbs with long-time touchline rival Pep Guardiola last week over the legitimacy of his titles since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, with the Portuguese manager pointing to the 129 alleged breaches of Premier League financial control rules.

Manchester City insist they are innocent of charges that relate to the period between 2009 and 2018, where the club won three domestic titles.

Clarifying that he and Guardiola share a mutual respect, Fenerbahce boss Mourinho nonetheless suggested that smaller clubs have faced penalties for what he perceives as more minor FFP offences.

The 61-year-old was in charge at Roma during a period where the Italian capital club’s spending was limited after falling foul of the rules.

“In relation to Pep, we worked together for three years,” Mourinho explained ahead of Fenerbahce’s Europa League clash with Athletic Bilbao. “I was an assistant and he was a player [at Barcelona]. I like him a lot and he knows that. He likes me and I know that. There are no problems between us.

“It’s not true that I want Man City to be relegated. It’s true that I like justice, and many times small clubs have been punished for going over budget by five or 10 euros in the rules of financial fair play.

“For example, I suffered in Roma for three years with great limitations. I don’t think it is fair that the big sharks - the financial sharks - always find a way to escape the rules.”

An outcome in the Manchester City hearing is expected in February after closing arguments were made last week. The likelihood of appeals from either side nonetheless means that it could run into the 2025-26 campaign.