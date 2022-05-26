Roma manager Jose Mourinho insisted he will stay at the club in an emotional interview following their Europa Conference League title win.

Mourinho’s side beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the final to seal the Special One’s fifth European trophy of his career. The title saw the manager become just the second boss of all time to win five in Europe. He has won the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup and the latest achievement has inspired him to remain in Italy.

“This was not work tonight, this was history,” he told Sky Italia. “We had to write history. We wrote it.

“The Conference League is a competition that we had the sensation from the start we could win, but it got a stronger competition when the Europa League teams came in, Leicester City, Olympique Marseille and Feyenoord. But we were counting on it, we could’ve had a few more points in Serie A, but we put so much into this competition.

“Now I am staying, there are no doubts. Even if some rumours emerge, I only want to remain at Roma. We must understand what our owners, who are fantastic people, want to do next season, because this is history, but we can build a really strong project with honest professionals.”

Nicolo Zaniolo struck in the first half to secure the trophy for the side with players and staff celebrating wildly.

Mourinho’s affection for the club was clear and he even said he felt like a Romanista, adding: “That might be my way of working. I am a Porto fan, an Inter fan, a Chelsea fan, I am crazy about Real Madrid, I am now a Roma fan, I belong to all those clubs because we had these moments together.

“Tonight, with all due respect for all the clubs I worked for before, I am 100 per cent Romanista, because these fans are truly incredible.”