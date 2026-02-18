Kick It Out accuses Jose Mourinho of ‘gaslighting’ over Vinicius abuse remarks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has accused Jose Mourinho of gaslighting for his response to Vinicius Junior’s allegations of racist abuse.

The 25-year-old left the field during Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off in Lisbon on Tuesday after reporting a member of the Benfica team – whom the Spanish side later claimed to have been winger Gianluca Prestianni – to the referee.

Benfica boss Mourinho has been heavily criticised for suggesting Vinicius had provoked the abuse with his celebration after scoring the only goal early in the second half.

Mourinho said to Amazon Prime: “I told him, when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They (Vinicius and Prestianni) told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.”

Mourinho then appeared to comment on previous incidents in which Vinicius has been subject to racist abuse in stadiums.

“There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” the Portuguese said. “A stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always.”

Those words were met with a strong rebuke from Kick It Out, which said in a statement: “When anyone reports discrimination in football, or anywhere, the first priority is that they are listened to and feel supported.

“Focusing on Vinicius Jr’s goal celebration or the history of the club, instead of acknowledging the report, is a form of gaslighting.

“This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations.

“Leaders in football have a crucial role in setting standards, and moments like these call for responsible leadership that reinforces respect, inclusion, and accountability.

“We look forward to a thorough investigation into this incident, with appropriate accountability linked to the outcome.”

Former Real midfielder Clarence Seedorf, who was working as a pundit at the game, thinks Mourinho made “a big mistake” with his comments.

He said on Amazon Prime: “I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse, and I’m not saying that was the case today but he mentioned something more than today.

“He said wherever he goes these things happen, so he’s saying it’s OK when Vinicius provokes you, that is it OK to be racist and I think that is very wrong. We should never, ever justify racial abuse.”

Benfica’s only public comment on the situation, meanwhile, was a video on X accompanied by the message: “As the images demonstrate, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they are saying they heard.”

The match was paused in line with UEFA regulations, resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted 10 minutes, with Vinicius going on to complete the full game.

He hit out at the implementation of UEFA’s protocol put in place to tackle such incidents, while the governing body confirmed it is investigating.

After the game, Vinicius posted in Portuguese on his Instagram story: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to demonstrate how weak they are.

“But they have protection from others who, theoretically, have the obligation to punish. Nothing that happened today is new in my life and my family’s.

“I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. Still not understanding why. On the other side, just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose.

“I don’t like to appear in situations like this, even more so after a great victory and when the headlines have to be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged the relevant stakeholders to “take action”.

“I was shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism towards Vinicius Junior in the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid,” Infantino said in a statement on the official FIFA Media X account.

“There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society – we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account.”

In a statement in Portuguese on Instagram, shared by Benfica on social media, Prestianni denied making racist comments.

He wrote: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted strongly in defence of club colleague Vinicius, saying: “I think what has happened tonight is a disgrace to football and overshadowed the performance as well after an amazing goal.

“Vini has been subject to this a few times throughout his career. To ruin a night like this for our team is a disgrace. No place for it in football or society. It is disgusting.”