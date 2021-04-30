Jose Mourinho has joined talkSport and will be part of the radio network’s coverage of Euro 2020.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and was replaced by interim head coach Ryan Mason. He has not spoken publicly since his departure, only posting old photos from his glory days with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid on his Instagram account.

“As a football man I always look to football,” Mourinho said. “I look very, very much forward to it because I believe it’s going to be something new and something incredible. I am totally absorbed by football. I just love to work. In this moment I’m not working for a week and I’m missing it already.”

He added: “talkSport is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in. The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSport will capture all the excitement for fans. In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Mourinho will also be writing for the Sun newspaper as a columnist during the tournament.