PSG escalate interest in Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong amid contract standoff

Paris Saint-Germain have escalated interest in Josh Acheampong, as they become the latest club willing to test Chelsea's resolve in keeping their young prospect. The 18-year-old has been involved in an impasse with the London club over a contract renovation, with his current deal set to run out in a year and a half, and the player now going on three months without being used in the first team.

That had already spiked existing interest from a host of clubs, led by Real Madrid and Liverpool. Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and PSG have also been among those to send scouts to Acheampong's England under-19 appearances, as this has been the best place to monitor his progress. It is seen as a testament to the defender's quality that the underage international side keep calling him up despite the Chelsea situation.

Acheampong last week helped England qualify for the 'Elite' round of the under-19 European Championships in March 2025, after wins over Lithuania and Bulgaria as well as a draw with Belgium.

All of the interested clubs are looking at long-term succession plans at right-back, with Madrid even willing to make a move in January after injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. If that happens, PSG would challenge that, as they view Acheampong as an ideal young deputy for Achraf Hakimi.

The situation has been all the more frustrating for the player given Chelsea's own issues in the position, with manager Enzo Maresca announcing on Thursday that Reece James had suffered another injury.

The club's stance has been that Acheampong is not for sale, as he is viewed as the future, but that is undercut by how he has now spent a third month in effective exile.