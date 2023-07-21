Manchester City ‘very far’ from RB Leipzig’s valuation of Josko Gvardiol

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RB Leipzig have insisted that they are “very far apart” from Manchester City in talks to sell Josko Gvardiol to the Champions League winners and are “not remotely” close to agreeing a fee for the centre-back.

The Croatia international is a summer target for Pep Guardiola but Leipzig want a world-record price for a defender and said that City have not met their asking price.

Sports director Max Eberl said: “A lot has been written and the latest information about Josko surprised us all. Currently we're still very far apart.

“Josko is here so it's not true. He didn't do a medical check, not that we know. And I don't think he did it behind our backs because he's just a full professional. There is no agreement, not even remotely an agreement.”

The 21-year-old, who joined Leipzig two years ago, helped Croatia finish third in the World Cup and was wanted by Chelsea last summer.

If Gvardiol joins City, Aymeric Laporte is expected to leave after losing his place last season.