Unai Emery admits Aston Villa interest in centre-back Juan Foyth

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says Villarreal defender Juan Foyth fits the bill as they search for a new centre-back.

Villa are looking to add to their squad before the end of the January transfer window as they are low on numbers following Diego Carlos’ move to Fenerbahce and Pau Torres’ injury.

Things got worse for them during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa as Tyrone Mings limped off with a knee injury in just his 10th game back after a 445-day absence with an ACL.

Villa have been linked with former Tottenham defender Foyth, who played under Emery at Villarreal.

“Monchi (sporting director) and the club are looking at different players, the profile,” the Spaniard said.

“Of course I know Juan Foyth because I worked with him. He is one player, with his quality, he can unite and play with the qualities and the performance we want to add in the squad.”

Emery defended the club’s position in allowing Carlos to leave before a replacement came in.

“We’re doing everything we can and we have to control everything that’s in our hands,” he said.

“This transfer window is not easy, we did not want him to leave but he decided to leave because he accepted an offer from Turkey and we’re trying to get one centre-back to replace him.

“But there are still days to decide how we can do it.”

Mings left the pitch in tears after suffering the problem to his left knee just after the half-hour.

He returned to watch the second half in cheerier mood, smiling and giving fans the thumbs up, with Emery saying initial tests show it is not a serious injury.

“The first tests we did, I think it is not a really bad injury or thinking it will be a long time,” he said.

“Tomorrow we will test again and we will know how important the injury is. Hopefully not a lot.”

Villa suffered another Champions League hangover as they failed to win for the sixth time after a midweek European adventure.

Things looked good when Jacob Ramsey put them ahead early in the game and Villa had chances to kill the game in an early blitz of chances.

But Mings’ withdrawal changed the dynamic, with West Ham levelling through Emerson Palmieri in the second half and they may consider themselves unlucky not to earn a first away win under Graham Potter.

Potter said: “It’s a really positive performance, from our perspective. A tricky start, because to go a goal down is never easy. But I thought we reacted really well.

“I thought even though the second-half performance was a very strong one, I actually thought the second half of the first half, there were some good moments and some good attacks and some good play.

“I’m happy for the players, because they have had a good week’s training and I think they get the rewards with a performance that we that we’re happy with.”