Jude Bellingham could be sidelined until October following shoulder surgery

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has undergone shoulder surgery.

It was reported in May that Bellingham would have surgery following this summer’s Club World Cup and on Wednesday, Real confirmed the procedure had taken place to treat a recurring dislocation of his left shoulder.

The surgery is reportedly set to sideline him until October, but the Spanish club did not confirm any length of absence, saying only that Bellingham would now “begin a period of rehabilitation prior to his return to recovery work”.

Real said the surgery had been performed by Drs Manuel Leyes and Andrew Wallace, under the supervision of Real Madrid Medical Services.

Bellingham is now set to miss the start of Real’s LaLiga campaign and also England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

The 22-year-old and his Real team-mates came home empty-handed from the Club World Cup to round off a disappointing campaign where they finished runners-up to Barcelona in the league and fell to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti, who stood down as Real coach at the end of the regular season but before the Club World Cup, highlighted the issue with Bellingham’s shoulder back in December 2023 and said at the time: “The shoulder is very particular.

“If it happens again or keeps happening, maybe (he will need surgery), but we will see.”