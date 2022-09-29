Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jude Bellingham: Chelsea ‘enter race’ with Liverpool and Real Madrid for £130m Borussia Dortmund star

Could Lionel Messi return to the Nou Camp after leaving for Paris last year?

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 29 September 2022 07:56
Comments
A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund (John Walton/PA)
A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? The Sun indicates it is a possibility after Barca’s vice-president Eduard Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio that the prospect of the Paris St Germain and Argentina forward, 35, making his way back to the Nou Camp could be “viable”.

Another player who apparently could have a future in LaLiga is Bernardo Silva. The Portugal midfielder, 28, wanted to leave Manchester City for Spain in each of the last two seasons and the Blues want to know if that desire remains, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, which cites comments made by Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas to Red Gol, says Wolves have beaten City and Real to the signature of Dario Osario. The 18-year-old winger has been compared to Angel Di Maria for his quality on the ball.

Recommended

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: The Sun says Arsenal are still keen to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa to replace the injured Thomas Partey.

Jan Oblak: Tottenham want to sign the Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper, 29, as a long-term replacement for France custodian Hugo Lloris, according to the Evening Standard.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in