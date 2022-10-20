Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea

The Blues also reportedly have West Ham skipper Declan Rice in their sights

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 20 October 2022 08:40
England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is being linked with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is being linked with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The 19-year-old is the subject of huge interest from a host of top European clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Daily Mail reports that Blues bosses also have West Ham skipper Declan Rice in their sights. The 23-year-old midfielder had a difficult start to the season and recently said he had played an “obscene amount of games” over the last year, but according to his current boss David Moyes, he has since recaptured the form that made him an England lynchpin.

Elsewhere, the Guardian writes that Erik ten Hag is delaying contract decisions for goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, and forward Marcus Rashford, 24, while denying speculation the players’ futures being unresolved was a strategic decision to motivate them. Both of their contacts are due for expiry in June.

And PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has said that he was targeted by the Red Devils during the summer before the move ultimately fell through, The Times says. The 23-year-old also said that prior to his decision to remain with the Eredivisie club, he was approached by Leeds and Southampton.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: 90 min says Chelsea are looking at signing Napoli’s 23-year-old striker. He is reportedly becoming a favourite as they consider multiple options.

Endrick: FourFourTwo reports Arsenal could rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign the 16-year-old Palmeiras striker who has been dubbed “the next Pele”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in