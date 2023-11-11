Jump to content

Jude Bellingham misses Real Madrid match to give England injury concern

Bellingham has been in stunning form for Madrid this season and is a key part of Gareth Southgate’s England side

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 November 2023 16:00
(REUTERS)

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was ruled out of Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash against Valencia with a shoulder injury.

The in-form 20-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 14 Real appearances since his £88.5m summer switch from Borussia Dortmund, suffered a dislocated shoulder during last Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Bellingham was this week included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

A Real Madrid statement issued on Saturday said: “After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation.

“Bellingham is out for today’s match against Valencia.”

Bellingham was named among the substitutes for Wednesday night’s 3-0 Champions League win over Portuguese side Braga, but manager Carlo Ancelotti did not use him as his side cruised to victory.

