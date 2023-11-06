Real Madrid issue Jude Bellingham shoulder injury update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jude Bellingham will be assessed after suffering a shoulder injury in Real Madrid’s draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were held to a goalless draw at home after a wasteful performance against their cross-city opponents.

Bellingham played the full 90 minutes but suffered a shoulder issue, and was seen with large amounts of strapping on his left arm and chest afterwards.

Manager Ancelotti confirmed the 20-year-old would be assessed before determining if he is able to feature in Real Madrid’s Champions League meeting with Braga.

“[Jude] Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder,” Ancelotti said. “He will undergo medical tests [on Monday] I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga.”

Any possible injury to Bellingham would come as a major blow to Ancelotti’s team.

The 20-year-old has starred since a summer move to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund, already having registered ten goals in the league and excelling in a more advanced role.

Bellingham was last week awarded the Kopa Trophy - presented to the best performing player aged 21 or under - at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

The midfielder showed off the award ahead of kick off at the Santiago Bernabeu, but was unable to prevent his side dropping two points at home.

Surprise package Girona, owned by the City Football Group, top La Liga after 12 matches, two points clear of Real Madrid.

Barcelona are two points further behind in third after a stoppage time winner at Real Sociedad on Saturday.