Real Madrid reveal Jude Bellingham injury as blow overshadows key LaLiga win

The England midfielder was forced off after scoring twice against Girona but his club have allayed fears of a serious injury

Sports Staff
Sunday 11 February 2024 12:53
Jude Bellingham added two more goals to his impressive tally in Spain before being forced off (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Real Madrid have revealed Jude Bellingham sprained his ankle during his side’s 4-0 win against LaLiga title rivals Girona on Saturday.

Los Blancos, who moved five points clear of Girona in the table, have allayed fears the England midfielder sustained a serious injury after scoring twice in his side’s emphatic win.

A brief statement on the club’s official website read: “Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored.”

Bellingham took his goals tally to 20 in 31 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season before being forced off in the 57th minute having earlier turned his ankle.

He received lengthy treatment following a collision with Pablo Torre and succumbed to his injury after initially trying to continue.

The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s goals in the 35th and 54th minutes were sandwiched by efforts from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Bellingham is set to miss Tuesday night’s last-16 Champions League tie in Leipzig but will hope to return to fitness in time for England’s games against Brazil and Belgium next month.

