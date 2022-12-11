Jump to content

England’s World Cup results in full after quarter-final defeat to France

England beat Iran, Wales and Senegal – and drew with the United States – but were foiled by France in the last eight.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 11 December 2022 12:26
England’s World Cup came to an end with an agonising 2-1 quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar.

Here, we look back at the team’s results in the tournament.

England 6 Iran 2 – November 21

The 19-year-old Jude Bellingham kick-started the campaign with his first international goal with Bukayo Saka (two), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scoring. Iran briefly pulled it back to 4-1 and 6-2, with Mehdi Taremi scoring both.

England 0 United States 0 – November 26

After the high of demolishing Iran, England laboured somewhat against the Unites States as expectations were somewhat dampened after their thrilling start.

England 3 Wales 0 – November 29

Marcus Rashford marked his first start of the tournament with two second-half goals either side of Phil Foden’s strike on his return to the team as progress to the last 16 was secured.

England 3 Senegal 0 – December 4 (last 16)

Bellingham was again at the heart of England’s best play as he set up Jordan Henderson for his first international goal in over a year and had a hand in Harry Kane’s strike just before half-time, with Saka scoring his third of the tournament after the break.

England 1 France 2 - December 10 (quarter-final)

Having gone behind to Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard effort, England bounced back after half-time with Kane converting a penalty to equal Wayne Rooney’s all-time goalscoring record. However, Kane could not replicate the feat after Olivier Giroud nodded France in front as the Tottenham striker blazed a late spot-kick over the crossbar.

