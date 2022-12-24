Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

The Sun reports Manchester City are confident of winning the fight for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite his links to Real Madrid and Liverpool and previous reports that Bellingham favours a move to Madrid.

Manchester United have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven over 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, according to the Mirror.

The Times reports Newcastle are looking into signing 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

And the Sun writes that Paris St Germain are keen on 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: CBS Sports reports Al-Nassr are confident of signing the 37-year-old free agent before the January transfer window opens.

Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United are hopeful of signing the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder in the summer, according to Spanish publication Sport, but think the Catalan giants are trying to push up his value by saying he is not for sale.