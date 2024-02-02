Jude Bellingham investigated for allegedly calling Mason Greenwood ‘a rapist’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Spanish league has said that it will look into a complaint that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham allegedly called Getafe forward Mason Greenwood a “rapist” during a LaLiga game.

The incident allegedly occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday (1 February) and Spanish radio station Cadena SER originally reported the complaint by Getafe.

The league confirmed the complaint to The Associated Press and said that it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed.

Greenwood controversially joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in September after the one-cap England international left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since January 2022 after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online. Greenwood has always maintained he “did not do the things I was accused of.”

Prosecutors closed the case in February 2023, saying “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

However, United and the player decided it was best for him to find a new club, leading to the controversial loan to Getafe.

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment by The Associated Press and it is not clear what possible action, if any, could be taken against Bellingham if it is established he did insult Greenwood as Getafe allege.

AP

