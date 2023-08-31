Jude Bellingham named LaLiga player of the month after four goals in three games since signing for Real Madrid
The midfielder has today been named in the England squad for the upcoming international break
Jude Bellingham has been chosen as the LaLiga EA Sports Best Player of August. In what is his debut campaign in the competition, the British footballer has got off to a flyer, helping Real Madrid to three consecutive victories to start their season.
Thanks to that triplet of wins in the month of August, Real Madrid lead the pack with Jude Bellingham standing out above all.
The Englishman is so far the league’s top scorer with four goals in the three games he has played. He started the season by scoring the second goal in the 0-2 victory over Athletic Club in San Mamés.
Later he scored a double that fuelled Real Madrid’s comeback in a 1-3 victory over UD Almería, and finally he scored again to have the final say in a hard-fought match against RC Celta and give his team a 0-1 victory.
Those exceptional displays means Bellingham wins the first Best Player of the Month trophy in LaLiga for 2023/24.
Bellingham joined Real Madrid in the summer from Borussia Dortmund, after interest from multiple Premier League clubs.
On Thursday he was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.
