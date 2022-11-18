Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Liverpool in the hunt for Jude Bellingham transfer

Liverpool and Juventus are also reportedly keeping track of the growing uncertainty around Mason Mount’s future with Chelsea

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 18 November 2022 07:37
Comments
England’s Jude Bellingham (John Walton/PA)
England’s Jude Bellingham (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has said his old club are “in the hunt” for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Mirror reports. The 19-year-old has been fielding interest from “just about every major club on the continent”, the paper says, with the Reds the rumoured front-runners in the charge for his signature for “quite some time”.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool and Juventus are keeping track of the growing uncertainty around Mason Mount’s future with Chelsea after a new deal was put on hold until after the World Cup. The 23-year-old midfielder’s contract expires in just over 18 months and his situation has reportedly prompted clubs to check whether he could be lured away from Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed he was urged to “join Liverpool” within days of touching down in Qatar for the World Cup, the Mirror says. The 25-year-old’s future at the Spanish giants remains in doubt as boss Xavi continues to prefer other options in central midfield.

Social media round-up

Recommended

Players to watch

Cedric Soares: ESPN reports that Fulham, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal are interested in signing the 31-year-old Portugal right-back from Arsenal in January.

Luis Suarez: Football journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 35-year-old former Barcelona and Liverpool striker has turned down the offer to join Brazilian side Gremio once his contract with Nacional expires.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in