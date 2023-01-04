Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid are pitching the club to Jude Bellingham as the “best place for young talent in Europe”, with the European champions increasingly confident they can win the signature of the 19-year-old in one of 2023's biggest moves.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to be the latest revelation to leave the Bundesliga this summer, with virtually every top club in Europe attempting to sign him. Liverpool have long been seen as the best-placed Premier League club, but Madrid are following the strategy that has been persuasive in building one of the best young squads in world football.

Their hierarchy are pointing to the signings of Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao and most recently Endrick as to how they represent the future of the game, and the best possible place for Bellingham’s talent.

While nothing has yet been officially agreed, the growing feeling at the Bernabeu is that they are leading the chase.

Dortmund’s asking price is currently £130million, with Bellingham’s contract up in the summer of 2025. Liverpool’s interest has been made well known, with Manchester United also monitoring, and many urging caution on Manchester City’s ability to appear on the market.

Madrid have nevertheless pointed to how they have still won Champions League titles despite a rebuilding project, as they also construct a squad to dominate the next decade of football.

Such an approach marks a deliberate shift in strategy, in order to challenge and undercut the state-owned clubs.