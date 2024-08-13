What does Julen Lopetegui need to do to improve West Ham?

Support truly

West Ham chose to part ways with David Moyes at the end of last season after several years of relative success.

Though the Hammers finished ninth in 2023-24, there was an underlying feeling of discontent about the style of football and the apparent lack of any progress from previous seasons.

In that sense, it seemed that Moyes’ tenure had reached its natural conclusion, and the expectation will be that his successor Julen Lopetegui freshens things up.

But what exactly does the Spaniard need to do to be considered an upgrade on Moyes in East London?

Modernise the football

Moyes is unquestionably a successful and seasoned Premier League manager, but it was clear last season that his style of football has its limits. West Ham often chose to sit off their opposition out of possession, averaging just 41.1% possession across the campaign.

That is likely to change under Lopetegui, who favours a possession-based approach. The signing of midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer from Real Betis should help the transition into a more controlled style of play, but it will not happen overnight.

Lopetegui’s ability to get his vision across will be tested as he takes over a group of players largely accustomed to playing fast-paced counter-attacking football.

His tactical changes are likely to be welcomed by West Ham fans, many of whom had grown frustrated with the passive football under Moyes. But the supporters will have to adjust, too, with longer periods of patient possession likely to replace rapid attacks in transition.

Tighten things up

West Ham conceded an alarming 74 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. Only relegated Luton (85) and Burnley (78) let in more, and it was a porous defence that stopped the Hammers competing for a place in European competition.

Improving at the back, then, will be a priority for Lopetegui, whose job has been made easier by some quality defensive additions: Max Kilman has joined from Wolves for £40m and former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has arrived on loan from Nice.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka also making the switch from Manchester United, West Ham already look to be in better shape defensively.

As well as the improvement in personnel, Lopetegui will also hope his emphasis on possession and control means matches are less end-to-end and as a result fewer chances are conceded.

Get the fans onside

A good start will be key for Lopetegui, who has been backed in the transfer window and will be expected to have West Ham challenging for European qualification again.

The Hammers face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in an eye-catching opening fixture, before a tough trip to Crystal Palace and a home clash with champions Manchester City. A strong run of results to start, with some attractive football on show, could set Lopetegui on the path to success. Alternatively, a poor start could have West Ham fans questioning their new manager and looking nostalgically back at Moyes.

Lopetegui will intend to lift the mood from the off and bring some excitement to the London Stadium. The Basque coach arrives at a club in a strong position and with solid foundations, so restoring belief among the fans is likely to be a key factor.