West Ham continue recruitment drive with loan signing of Jean-Clair Todibo

West Ham have announced the signing of France defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a season-long loan deal.

The Hammers have the option to make the move permanent next summer if he proves a success in East London.

Todibo, a 24-year-old centre-back who was born in French Guiana, has two caps and also made four appearances for Barcelona from 2019 to 2021.

“I’m really excited to be signing for West Ham. It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world,” he said.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me at a club with huge ambition who want to really make progress under the new head coach (Julen Lopetegui).”

Todibo is West Ham’s seventh signing of the summer following the recruitment of Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.

“It’s no secret that Jean-Clair is a player we’ve been tracking for some time, so we’re delighted to have got this signing over the line ahead of the start of the new season,” sporting director Tim Steidten said.

“He’s got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing centre-halves in Ligue 1.

“There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer and we’re once again indebted to the board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career.”