Barcelona beat Chelsea to Jules Kounde signing after confirming transfer
The defender has completed a move from Sevilla
Barcelona have agreed the signing of France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and set a buy-out clause of £1billion euros.
The Catalan club say Kounde, 23, will sign a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.
Kounde will be officially unveiled as a Barca player on Monday.
He will become the club’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Chelsea’s Danish defender Andreas Christensen.
Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and won the Europa League in his first season in Spain. He has played 11 times for France.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies