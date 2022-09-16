Jump to content

‘He told me he loved me’: Jules Kounde reveals call with Pep Guardiola over Manchester City move

Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea before joining Barcelona this summer

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 16 September 2022 10:02
Comments
<p>Jules Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla this summer </p>

Jules Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla this summer

(Getty Images)

Jules Kounde has revealed that he considered a move to Manchester City in 2019 after receiving a phone call from Pep Guardiola.

Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea before joining Barcelona from Sevilla this summer.

But during the Frenchman’s first season at the Spanish club, Kounde fielded a call from Guardiola attempting to convince him to join Manchester City, believing the defender to be a “fit” at the club.

“Yes, in my first year at Sevilla. He called me,” Kounde told El Pais about previous contact from the Manchester City manager.

“He told me that he loved me and that he thought I would fit the way he played.”

Recommended

Chelsea appeared set to secure the 23-year-old’s signing this summer after an extended pursuit of the player, but Kounde instead opted for a move to Barcelona.

The versatile Frenchman has featured at both right-back and in central defence already for Xavi’s side this season, starting the 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Kounde admits that the decision to join the Catalan club was, in the end, a straightforward one, particularly given the chance to work with Xavi.

“Barca is still a club able to attract anyone, and the manager was very important too,” said Kounde.

“He gave me a lot of confidence and I liked his way of approaching football.

“It was an easy choice for me because he gave me all that I was looking for.”

