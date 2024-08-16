Support truly

Watch live as Atletico Madrid unveil Julian Alvarez after signing the Argentinean striker from Manchester City.

Financial details about the transfer were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 75 million euros (£63m) plus 20 million euros (£17m) in potential add-ons.

“Today I say goodbye to this wonderful club with many emotions. They were two very special years. During this time, I grew and learned a lot as a player and as a person,” Alvarez said, confirming the move on Instagram this week.

“I will always be very proud to have been part of this family, Manchester City will always have a special place in my heart. I wish you every success in the future and will continue to support the club from wherever I am.”

The 24-year-old Argentina international’s exit marks a record sale price for City, eclipsing the £50m Chelsea paid for winger Raheem Sterling in 2022.

Alvarez joined City from Argentine club River Plate in 2022 for £14m and scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for manager Pep Guardiola’s side.

He won the Premier League twice, as well as the Champions League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Alvarez also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and the Copa America earlier this year.