Julian Alvarez has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City as the Premier League champions have tied the World Cup winner down until 2028.

The 22-year-old, who joined from River Plate last year, has scored 10 goals in 33 games for City and his stock rose with his part in helping Argentina win the World Cup,

Alvarez, who scored four goals in Qatar including a double in the semi-final win over Croatia, has been rewarded with a pay rise.

City had been in talks with Alvarez about an improved deal and the Argentinian has agreed to stay, even though he has been limited to six Premier League starts by the presence of Erling Haaland.

Alvarez said: “Extending my contract is an honour for me. This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing.

“I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Julian has impressed everyone at Manchester City with his technical ability, dedication and attitude.

“He is the ideal blueprint for a young footballer and an inspiration to anyone looking to make their way in the game. He has shown already here in England that he has outstanding movement and natural goalscoring instincts.

“We saw at the World Cup what a special talent he is. To win it at such a young age is amazing.”