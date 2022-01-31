Manchester City have completed the €17m (£14.2m) signing of Julian Alvarez, with the 22-year-old set to remain at River Plate for the rest of the season.

Alvarez has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions though will only join up with his new club during the summer at the earliest.

The 22-year-old ended River's most recent campaign with 24 goals in 46 games across all competitions, while also finishing as the Argentine top flight's leading scorer.

Alvarez has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in South American football, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Internazionale among those interested in his signing.

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football. “He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.

“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

The signing of Alvarez is not expected to change City's plans for the summer transfer market, when a striker will be considered the top priority.

Erling Haaland is City's top target, though Real Madrid are expected to provide the stiffest competition for the in-demand Norwegian.