Julian Nagelsmann to manage Germany at Euro 2024

Julian Nagelsmann will lead hosts Germany into Euro 2024 next summer.

The German football federation (DFB) confirmed on Friday that the 36-year-old had been appointed to succeed Hansi Flick in charge of the Nationalmannschaft, with the contract running through to the end of the tournament next July.

Nagelsmann was most recently at German champions Bayern Munich, who sacked him in March and replaced him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann’s playing career was cut short at the age of 20 by injury and he moved into coaching, with his big break coming at Hoffenheim in 2015.

He moved on to RB Leipzig before joining Bayern in 2021.

The DFB said Nagelsmann had been its “unanimous choice” to replace Flick, who was sacked earlier this month with the national team having lost four of their last five matches, including a 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Nagelsmann said: “We have a European Championship in our own country and that’s something special – something that happens every few decades.

“I have a great desire to to take on this challenge. We will be a close-knit group next year.”

His first matches in charge will be against two of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts, the United States and Mexico, next month. They are also due to take on Austria in November.