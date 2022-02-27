Jurgen Klopp calls cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher world’s best back-up goalkeeper

Jurgen Klopp branded Caoimhin Kelleher the world’s best back-up goalkeeper after the Republic of Ireland star’s penalty shoot-out heroics sealed Liverpool’s Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea.

Kelleher blasted the decisive spot-kick before Kepa Arrizabalaga fired high over the bar, as Liverpool prevailed 11-10 in a shoot-out of the highest quality.

The 23-year-old’s nerveless spot-kick strike handed Klopp his first domestic cup trophy as Liverpool boss, leaving the German heaping the praise on the Cork native.

Klopp insisted that regular keeper Alisson Becker is the world’s best goalkeeper, before hailing Kelleher as the globe’s top back-up option.

“Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me,” said Klopp.

“There are other good goalkeepers out there but this goalie is absolutely insane.

“But to be honest for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best number-two goalie in the world as well.

“The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible.

“I can remember at least two incredible saves, and probably there were more.

“So he proved that the decision to line him up was absolutely right.

“And then in a very spectacular penalty shoot-out he showed the whole range of his skill set.

“He finished one off with his really skilled feet. So top class.

“They call it the people’s cup, but the whole journey was a squad journey, and that’s what I love most about it.”