Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool fans after Merseyside derby defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp apologised to fans for the Merseyside derby defeat at Everton which has left his side needing a “crisis” to affect Arsenal and Manchester City in order to salvage their almost-impossible title hopes.

The German’s last visit to Goodison Park ended in his first defeat there, having previously won two and drawn five, after goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin left their chances of overhauling both their rivals in tatters.

They trail Arsenal by three points and have a vastly-inferior goal difference and while City are a point behind Liverpool they have two matches in hand.

“I can only apologise for today to the people. It is very disappointing. We played the game Everton wanted and they scored two goals from set-pieces. We should have done better but we didn’t,” said Klopp.

“No good thoughts at all. Very disappointed and frustrated. It was not good enough.

“It was not the most inspired performance of all time, I really feel for the people. We never lost here (it was Everton’s first Goodison derby win in almost 14 years) and it feels really different. I really apologise for that.

“I can’t say now that we are still fully in it; we need a crisis at Man City and Arsenal and need to win football games because if they start losing all their games and we do what we did tonight nothing changes.

“We are not safe in the Champions League as well so we should just play better football.

“It is not a problem of attitude or what the boys want. No one is doing that on purpose.

“It is my job to bring them into a situation where they feel confident to do that. That part I am responsible and I am responsible for what happened tonight.

“It is not that I feel great, that is the most tricky part of football obviously. In the moment it didn’t work out and we have to keep trying.”

Victory for Everton lifted them eight clear of 18th-placed Luton, whom they still have to play, and almost certainly secured them top-flight survival.

“Pleased obviously, delighted with the performance against a top side, delighted for the Evertonians and the old-school Toffees,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“They were terrific. Terrific on Sunday. I am pleased for the club, only the second win in 30 (derbies) I am told.

“I think the game was won in the tactical delivery of the team. The performance and level of the performance was top notch. I want to play beautiful football but I want to play winning football first.

“This is not as satisfying as the final game of last season (when they escaped relegation with a win over Bournemouth) but it is satisfying to give something back. It is a different kind of satisfaction, believe me.”