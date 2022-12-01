Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool’s relationship with Dortmund means nothing in Jude Bellingham pursuit

The two clubs have a good relationship due to the Bundesliga side’s former manager Jurgen Klopp being in charge at Anfield.

Carl Markham
Thursday 01 December 2022 13:40
Liverpool have been warned their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be made easy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool have been warned their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be made easy (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool have been warned by Borussia Dortmund there will be no “gifts” in their pursuit of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The two clubs have a good relationship due to the Bundesliga side’s former manager Jurgen Klopp being in charge at Anfield.

However, that will not count for much if Liverpool do press ahead with a bid for the England international, understood to be their preferred summer transfer target.

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well,” Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer told Vietnam News during the club’s tour to Asia.

“But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.

Recommended

“Maybe there is a success existing between Jude Bellingham and (England’s) success in the World Cup.

“He has a contract (until 2025). I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business.

Don't expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool

Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer

“We are happy to have him on board 100 per cent and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be.”

Closer to home, former Liverpool winger Steve Heighway has finally ended his long association with the club after announcing his retirement as a full-time consultant at the academy.

The 75-year-old, who made 475 appearances for the club and won two European Cups, two UEFA Cups and five league titles, had previously served as head of youth development for a remarkable 18 years before initially retiring, only to return to the academy in 2015.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in