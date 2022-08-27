‘We had a point to prove’: Jurgen Klopp commends Liverpool for Bournemouth rout

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool had played with a point to prove as they equalled the record for the biggest ever Premier League win by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0.

Klopp was pleased with the relentless nature of their performance and the quality of goals as Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino got a brace apiece, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho scored their first Premier League goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk struck and there was a Chris Mepham own goal.

Liverpool had failed to win in their first three league games and Klopp felt it was the ideal response while he was happy with the start of a side who had conceded the first goal in their previous seven top-flight matches.

He said: “It’s the best result we have ever got - it was the perfect start. We were really on it and put the opponent under incredible pressure. We scored wonderful goals.

“Today the boys didn’t stop - we needed to have a proper start and it looked like we did a few things right today. We had to prove a point today for us, not for anyone else. We wanted to show more passion, more desire and more direction and we wanted to force it as well. We all know we needed something like that.”

Klopp admitted he was surprised by the scoreline, just as he did not expect to lose to Manchester United on Monday. “Did we see it coming? No,” he added. “Neither last week nor today but it is not out of this world that we lose at United 2-1.”

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker described it as his hardest day in football but feared his side could have a worse occasion later this season.

He said: “This is the toughest day, as a player and certainly as a coach. This is the toughest day I have experienced, for sure. The touchline was pretty painful and I could sense it was painful for the players as well. They need some help.

“I feel sorry for the fans, sorry for the players. We are just a bit underequipped from where we have come from. While I never thought we could come here and get beat 9-0, I expected this season would be a real challenge for us in certain moments and games.”

Parker hinted his side could face still bigger hammerings unless they sign in the last few days of the transfer market.

He added: “At this moment in time, I can see some more. We need to make a decision. I think I have been clear since the moment I step in how this season could look for us and I stick by that. We need to make a decision and try and help this young group who at times are struggling for air.”