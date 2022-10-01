Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool “threw away” two points and defended poorly in a 3-3 draw with Brighton that felt like a loss to him.

Liverpool’s worst start to a season under Klopp continued as they went 2-0 down, with Klopp admitting they were surprised by Albion’s formation under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

After recovering to lead 3-2, Leandro Trossard grabbed an equaliser to make him the first visiting player to score a hat-trick at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin in 2009.

Klopp admitted that he had his doubts whether his side could hold on to an advantage after they went ahead and said Liverpool’s confidence has been hit in a difficult spell.

He said: “The confidence is a little flower and when someone stamps on it, it is really difficult. In our situation you want to get confidence back to build on it and increase it and it was obvious that the first goal especially and the second goal didn’t help.

“This game has different stories. There is the story of how we conceded two early goals, there is the story of how we came back in the game, then there is the story of how we threw it away. I cannot say I was 100 percent convinced that we would not concede a goal at 3-2 up. We should defend all three goals better, no doubt about that, but in different areas, not just in the last moment. Three-three feels like a defeat, though it is not.”

Klopp said that by the time Liverpool had got to grips with Brighton’s shape, they were 2-0 down: “The set-up of Brighton surprised us because we had no idea what they would do.”

Klopp found fault with his own side’s efforts in possession and argued they ought to have seen the match out once they were in front.

“The passing game was not good today. We passed balls all over the place which we can only explain by saying we were not confident in that moment,” he added.

“I think we have talked about controlling the game for two or three years and this was definitely a moment we should have controlled better in possession, but we didn’t.”

Liverpool squandered a late lead against Brighton (REUTERS)

Klopp thought the momentum Liverpool acquired when beating Ajax 2-1 in their previous match disappeared during 18 days without a game and has set about restoring it when they face Rangers on Tuesday.

He said: “We have to fight through this. The boys can play much better. My job is to create a situation where they can deliver. For that, you need stability and consistency. I know we have 10 points and that’s the reality. I don’t hide from that. We have to go together and build.”

Brighton manager De Zerbi was proud of his team’s performance and delighted Trossard had heeded his call to become more prolific.

He said: “When he was in the national team I sent a message to him and I told him he needs to increase the number of his goals and I think he made me happy.”