Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp claimed that Arsenal will beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the title run-in if Erik ten Hag’s team play the way they did while holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.

Klopp claimed Liverpool dominated United more than they had during 7-0 and 5-0 wins as his side dropped points, despite Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser, as he rued their inability to defeat their old rivals this season.

But Liverpool had 28 shots and Mikel Arteta’s team visit Old Trafford in May and Klopp thinks that United would lose if they repeat this performance.

“If we are still around [in the title race] then that would be great,” he said. “But Arsenal is a good football team. If they play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100 per cent sure. I am sorry to say that. It is a fact we should have won both games but didn’t.”

The Liverpool manager admitted he was “not over the moon” with a point that means Arsenal are now the league leaders. Liverpool led at half-time through Luis Diaz and then conceded to a 50-yard shot from Bruno Fernandes and a fine strike from Kobbie Mainoo,

But they have only taken two points against United this season, despite having 34 shots in December’s 0-0 draw at Anfield and a further 28 at Old Trafford, including 15 in the first half.

And Klopp said: “In all the times since I am here I don’t think we ever dominated United like in these two games. I’m happy with a lot of parts of the game, being 1-0 up at Old Trafford and having a 15-0 shooting stat [at half-time] is incredible.

“You can say if we have that much dominance, then we should win the game, that’s true. But you are all are long enough in football that it doesn’t mean you will win, it just means you should. 2-2, I’m not over the moon about it, I don’t think that’s the best result I’ve ever seen but I’m fine.”

Klopp defended Jarell Quansah, who gave the ball away to United captain Fernandes for the equaliser, saying: “As a football player he played for Liverpool and in the Premier League and I have the bad news it will not be his last mistake. He dealt extremely well with it, we dealt with it but when our idols in the past made mistakes there was not social media. Don’t read the Daily Mail. That is part of the game, we want to play football, we want to keep the ball. It is not a great situation but there are bigger mistakes and they were not used but Bruno saw the opportunity and took it so no blame no criticism, he will learn from it.

“I wish we had more points but I’m absolutely fine and over the moon actually that these boys brought us into that situation. The same boys who missed today a few chances are the boys who brought us 71 points.”

United manager Ten Hag rued more dropped points as his side lost a lead late on for the third match within eight days, costing them seven points.

He said: “It’s very disappointing when you put yourselves three times in the week in a winning position just before the end of the game but then drop points, we have all seen some poor decisions. We have to improve. The sooner the better.”