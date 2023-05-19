Jurgen Klopp open to strengthening Liverpool defence during summer window

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out signing a defender in the summer if the opportunity arises.

All the focus has been on reinforcing an underperforming midfield which is losing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita next month but the Reds boss is still looking elsewhere.

“We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment,” he said.

“Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it.”

Liverpool will have already done a lot of groundwork under departing sporting director Julian Ward but the club have yet to announce a successor, although former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke has emerged as the frontrunner.

“I cannot speak about that but if it happens, it would not be a ‘Jurgen Klopp signing’ because we are both German or both know each other. That would have nothing to do with it,” added the manager.

“I know he is a good guy and a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful.

“We could talk about (Klopp’s former sporting director at Borussia Dortmund) Michael Zorc: similar age group, similar situation, just a bit longer in retirement I know him much better.

“There are some good sporting directors in Germany you wouldn’t believe.”