Jurgen Klopp declared he loved his Liverpool team after they produced an “outstanding” performance to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park and go top of the Premier League table.

Naby Keita scored the only goal for a Liverpool side featuring five changes as they secured a 1-0 victory, less than three days after beating Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals.

It was their 13th win in 14 league matches and ended Newcastle’s run of six straight home victories. And Klopp said: “We are excited. I love this football team.

“Winning here is special. We played two-and-a-half days ago and coming here, against a team in form, with six home wins on the bounce, great weather and everybody in good mood, everything is prepared for another home win. The only group who wanted to avoid that was my players. It’s the most difficult of circumstances.

“Coming here with five changes and building pretty much a new setup is really difficult, so the performance was absolutely outstanding. I loved it. We controlled the game in so many ways. When the ball was on the ground we were really good and I really liked how we kept them quiet.

“That’s why I’m really happy. You want to win football games and in the best case you deserve to win and we did today 100 percent against a team in great form in a great atmosphere.”

Klopp signed a new four-year deal on Thursday and said: “I feel great. For me it is a top week and I’m really happy that I signed a new contract. It is an incredible place with incredible people. It’s exactly what I want at a club I love. I don’t take these things for granted and that is why it is a top week so far.”

Klopp singled out vice-captain James Milner for praise after the 36-year-old made his first league start for almost four months and he covered the most distance during his time on the pitch.

“He was involved in absolutely everything,” said the German. “When Milly is on the pitch he is responsible for giving the whole group energy as well, which is not easy. On top of that he is a top footballer. He played a great game. It was necessary.”