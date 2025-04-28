Will Jurgen Klopp attend Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are set to win the Premier League for the second time, with just one point required from their clash with Tottenham on Sunday at Anfield.

If they achieve it - and it seems only a matter of time before they do, even if Tottenham foil them today - it would mark a sensational Premier League campaign in charge for manager Arne Slot, who has lost just two league games since taking the reins from Jurgen Klopp last summer.

Victory at Anfield would cap off a second title for the Reds in five years and their 20th overall, achieved with four games to spare. They are are expected to lift the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season, after the home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday 25 May.

Nearly all of the current team, including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Allison, were brought to the club by ex-manager Klopp.

But will Klopp be present when the Reds lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield?

Officially, there has been no word yet from Liverpool that Klopp will be at Anfield when they lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday 25 May.

But it seems very much possible.

Klopp, 57, will return to the city two days prior, as a guest speaker at the LFC Foundation’s annual Gala Ball on Friday 23 May. The German is an honorary ambassador for the club’s official charity.

He will attend the black tie event at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, with the prospect of him staying in the city over the weekend for the title celebrations a possibility.

“Everyone knows how much I love the work of the LFC Foundation and I can’t wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing,” Klopp said.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool last summer after nine years at the club ( PA Archive )

open image in gallery Arne Slot has claimed the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Will he be invited to Anfield? We will wait and see. Would Slot be keen on the previous manager being present on-site for his side’s victory? The Dutch coach has previously given high praise to Klopp, particularly given the squad left to him was only improved by one signing last summer, the barely-used Federico Chiesa.

Klopp, now Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, memorably broke into song at his farewell game last May, with chants of “Arne Slot” before the appointment had even been officially confirmed.

“I think it helped me as well the way Jurgen said farewell,” Slot said in December.

“He immediately set me off to a good start with what he did for me in the stadium.”

While Klopp did win every major honour available to him at Anfield, Slot is set to equal his sole Premier League achievement five years ago – when the Reds celebrated behind-closed-doors due to the Covid pandemic.

The nature of the victory five years ago is another reason why Klopp may be invited to experience Anfield on the final day this year, with a parade through the city likely to take place the day after, on Monday 26 May.