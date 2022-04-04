Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool do not see quadruple as a realistic target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that his team ever considered the quadruple as a realistic target.

The Merseyside outfit head into the final two months of the season having won the Carabao Cup and with the possibility of also claiming the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.

But Klopp, who has seen his side lose just once in 20 matches in all competitions since the start of 2022, continues to play down a four-trophy campaign as a near-impossible feat.

When asked by Peter Crouch on BT Sport whether the quadruple was ever a realistic ambition, he said: “No, it never was. I don’t think anyone ever won the quadruple in England.

“You cannot plan it. The schedule makes it really difficult, let me say it like this. If you are not in a league where you are 20 points ahead then you can say ‘OK, come on, that’s not too important anymore’.

“But for us we have to go for everything in each game and that makes it (the quadruple) really unlikely.

“We won the first competition (the Carabao Cup) which is why we are the only club that can win the quadruple, but City is probably the favourite for the treble. That’s how it is, that’s the situation we are in.”

Liverpool are currently in Portugal preparing for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Benfica on Tuesday night.

They then head back to England to face title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the biggest game of the Premier League season so far.

They then host Benfica in the second leg of their European tie at Anfield, before taking on Pep Guardiola once again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on April 16.