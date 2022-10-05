Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s tactical shift against Rangers

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained his tactical change against Rangers which helped them win their Champions League group match.

The Reds claimed a 2-0 victory thanks to a brilliant free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a penalty from Mo Salah. It was the first clean sheet Liverpool have kept since early September and Klopp said it was his formation that was key.

“We went back to a little bit more of a basic 4-4-2 and played it really well,” he said. “We shifted across the pitch really well, made it compact, they couldn’t play through us, they were playing a lot of long balls and we were picking up the second balls.

“The change of tactic definitely helped us today, so we’ll see what happens going forward.”

Liverpool have had a bumpy start to the season and currently sit ninth in the Premier League. Alexander-arnold has come under particular scrutiny but he hopes his goal on Tuesday night will propel a more successive campaign.

“People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m looking forward to the rest of it.’

And he added to BT Sport: “The performance was great from the lads. On Saturday (when drawing 3-3 with Brighton) it was disappointing, we never got going with our press. We were slow out of the blocks (on Saturday), but this was the complete opposite.

“We started well and continued it throughout the game. They had their spells in the second half, but I think overall we played to our standard.”