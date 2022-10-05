Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s tactical shift against Rangers

Liverpool secured a 2-0 Champions League win over Rangers

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 October 2022 15:00
Comments
<p>Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>

Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)

(PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained his tactical change against Rangers which helped them win their Champions League group match.

The Reds claimed a 2-0 victory thanks to a brilliant free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a penalty from Mo Salah. It was the first clean sheet Liverpool have kept since early September and Klopp said it was his formation that was key.

“We went back to a little bit more of a basic 4-4-2 and played it really well,” he said. “We shifted across the pitch really well, made it compact, they couldn’t play through us, they were playing a lot of long balls and we were picking up the second balls.

“The change of tactic definitely helped us today, so we’ll see what happens going forward.”

Liverpool have had a bumpy start to the season and currently sit ninth in the Premier League. Alexander-arnold has come under particular scrutiny but he hopes his goal on Tuesday night will propel a more successive campaign.

Recommended

“People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m looking forward to the rest of it.’

And he added to BT Sport: “The performance was great from the lads. On Saturday (when drawing 3-3 with Brighton) it was disappointing, we never got going with our press. We were slow out of the blocks (on Saturday), but this was the complete opposite.

“We started well and continued it throughout the game. They had their spells in the second half, but I think overall we played to our standard.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in