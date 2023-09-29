Jurgen Klopp given ‘new energy’ by resurgent Liverpool’s strong start

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp said he has been given a new lease of life by his revamped Liverpool side as he waits to see where their destiny will take them.

Liverpool have won their last seven games in all competitions and are unbeaten this season with a different midfield and their manager believes they have provided him with new energy.

Klopp admitted he has been surprised by the speed of their progress after losing the experienced group of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But after bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool visit in-form Tottenham on Saturday in second place in the Premier League.

And Klopp said: “It gives me completely new energy. It’s great, this team has a completely new set-up. I loved everything about the seven years before but obviously we all need energy sources and looking at these faces every day to see how much they enjoy the new challenge gives me energy as well.

“I know it is words, but it feels like that. We don’t want to compare or think, ‘how did they do that?’ or whatever: we try to give this team a chance to create their own destiny. That is what we decided, that is what we live now and that is how it works so far, I don’t know where it will lead to but it is good fun anyway.”

Klopp has previous experience of trying to build a second great side at the same club but struggled with the transition to a new side at Borussia Dortmund.

He added: “I had seven years at Dortmund and when I left there it was a moment where change was needed and we would have had to change players in different roles or the manager.

“Dortmund in the end did both. So I left and they changed a lot anyway. It was a moment for that. It is not the first time I was allowed to do something like that.”

Liverpool face a potentially defining week with a Europa League tie against Union St Gilloise and a trip to another early-season pacesetter, in Brighton.

Klopp added: “The signs are really positive but we have to make sure we leave ourselves space for real improvement towards stability and consistency because this race only started recently.

“The Premier League, with all the other competitions in, is a long-distance run and you never know how you get through all of this. A good start is much better than a bad one though, definitely, and we see that we are happy about it, but we have to make sure we don’t stand here in 10 days’ time and speaking about three super difficult games when we couldn’t deliver.

“As I’ve said, I love this team and there are so many reasons for it.”