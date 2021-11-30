Jurgen Klopp ‘surprised’ by Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or ranking
Salah has been Liverpool’s star this season and so Klopp was ‘surprised’ by his ranking
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was “surprised” that striker Mohamed Salah was only seventh at the Ballon d’Or awards.
Lionel Messi won a record seventh trophy and Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo were all ranked higher than Salah.
Reds boss Klopp doesn’t understand that and questioned the decision making.
“It is not in my hands. Is the Ballon d’Or a journalists vote? Then yeah, don’t ask me, it’s your fault,” he said at a press conference. “If you think he should be higher up, then you should convince your colleagues.
“You can give it to Lionel Messi for the career he has had, all these kind of things, but then don’t give it to Robert Lewandowski this time – so it’s quite tricky to win it at all. Mo definitely should have been higher up.”
Salah is impressing for Liverpool with 11 Premier League goals in 13 matches so far this season. Klopp will hope his goal-scoring streak continues as Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday which could see the side top the league table.
Klopp added: “We know there are some special things around derbies but it’s a football game as well, that’s how we approach it. We understand the supporters’ soul and we try to fill their wishes.
“Derbies are in focus but we approach it like a [normal] football game. I am not seeking joy during games. I can watch them back if they are good.
“Form matters, especially when it’s good. We have to play good football and we’re difficult to play against when we do. That’s what we try.”
