Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘A wow moment’: Jurgen Klopp awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool

The German followed Nelson Mandela, in 1994, in being bestowed the honour for his work at the football club and support for local charities

Carl Markham
Wednesday 02 November 2022 19:59
Comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was humbled to become only the second foreign national to be awarded the Freedom of the City.

The German followed Nelson Mandela, in 1994, in being bestowed the honour for his work at the football club and support for local charities.

“I have to be honest, when I first heard this news I had to take a minute to take it in. As you can imagine, I get a lot of different types of news in my job but this was definitely a ‘wow’ moment,” he said.

“To get this kind of recognition is incredible. It is also very humbling.

“Obviously, I am not from Liverpool so there will be countless people who know more about the history than I do but I actually already knew a little bit about this award.

Recommended

“This was because earlier this year it was granted to Andrew Devine (the 97th Hillsborough victim who died last year), someone who we all had an enormous amount of love for, along with the other 96 victims of Hillsborough.

“I also know that Sir Kenny Dalglish has received the Freedom of the City previously so if my name is listed alongside those and all of the other recipients that makes the honour even more special.

“So to everyone who made this possible – thank you. You have made my family and myself so proud to know that the bond we have with this wonderful city has been made even stronger and will now stay for ever.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in