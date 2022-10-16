Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledges he deserved red card after going ‘over the top’ at officiating
The Reds’ manager was dismissed by the referee after becoming enraged that a series of fouls were missed
Jurgen Klopp admitted he deserved to be sent off in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City and said he was not proud of losing his cool and going “over the top”.
The Liverpool manager was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor for yelling in the face of assistant referee Gary Beswick.
But Klopp said he was aggrieved that the officials ignored what he called the “clearest foul I ever saw” for Bernardo Silva’s challenge on Mohamed Salah, who scored Liverpool’s goal.
“Red card, my fault, I went over the top in the moment,” Klopp said. “I know myself, I am 55 and I deserve a red card. I lost it in that moment and it is not okay but a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention, how on earth can you miss that foul? How is it possible?
“It is the clearest foul I ever saw in front of the linesman and he is not bothered. I had the perfect view of the linesman, we were 1-0 up and the moment when I snapped. I am not proud of it.”
Klopp was delighted with his side’s display as they became the first team to defeat City in the Premier League since Tottenham won at the Etihad Stadium in February.
He added: “Against the best team in the world it is incredibly hard, but we deserved the three points with an incredible performance. It was a top performance from all the boys.”
Klopp said that it was a mistake when Salah’s number appeared on the board as he prepared to make substitutions, a few minutes before the forward scored the decisive goal.
The one concern for Liverpool in an injury-hit season when Diogo Jota was hurt in added time. They will assess the forward to see if he will be sidelined.
Klopp added: “I can see someone kicked his foot and maybe the muscle got overstretched after 96 minutes.”
