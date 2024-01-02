Jurgen Klopp thanks ‘hero’ cameraman after finding wedding ring on Anfield pitch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the aftermath of Liverpool’s thrilling 4-2 win over Newcastle, manager Jurgen Klopp lost and then found his wedding ring amid the celebrations.

Klopp had been making his way around the ground, applauding the crowd and partaking in his trademark three fisted punch celebrations, when his wedding band appeared to slip off his finger.

The Liverpool boss was seen on the Sky Sports TV cameras holding his finger and looking at the ground. With the aid of the cameraman, he found the ring and put it back on a few moments later after realising he had lost it.

Klopp praised the cameran in an interview with Bein Sports, saying: He said: "I am not into jewellery, but this is the one ring I can’t live without.

"The cameraman who found it is my hero. He is my new hero for 2024.

"From now on if he wants to have my full face [in the camera] then he can have it."

It was a moment of humour following an entertaining first Premier League match of 2024. The result saw Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the English top flight to three points, although Manchester City have 40 points and a game in hand over the Reds.

Mohamed Salah scored his 150th league goal for Liverpool, as well as scoring and missing a penalty in his final match before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations and the club will hope they can cope in the absence of the Egyptian.

In the first half, the match looked as though the home side might have to endure another frustrating night as chances were wasted, and both sides had a game ruled off for offside.

But it was a chaotic match in the swirling wind and rain at Anfield, that Liverpool clinched largely due to the actions of their substitutes, especially Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, who ensured Newcastle would yet again be leaving Merseyside without a victory.