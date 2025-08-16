Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber rates the club’s Premier League title chances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is convinced the Gunners already have all the tools they need to construct a Premier League title-winning season.

It has been a productive summer for sporting director Andrea Berta and boss Mikel Arteta, who have so far made six new permanent additions in the open transfer window.

On Thursday, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s top flight curtain-raiser with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Arteta said of their trophy pursuit: “You keep digging, digging, digging, because one day the gold is going to be there.”

Timber agreed with his manager’s mining metaphor, adding: “You can tell we are close, it is just that last step. There is nothing more you can do (except) just go for it and fight for it all the way.

“I think we have the manager for it, we have the team for it, we have the club for it. That is the reason why everyone is so excited to start again. Give it all because we know we have the chance.”

Timber disagreed that any misfortune played a significant part in Arsenal – last season’s runners-up – ultimately finding themselves 10 points adrift of that campaign’s champions.

“You always need a bit of luck but in the end last season we just weren’t good enough,” he said. “Liverpool were better. So we are trying to make that difference this season.”

Arsenal follow their trip to Old Trafford with meetings against Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Timber added: “It is a tough beginning, isn’t it? I think last season we had a tough start. It can go both ways. If you start well, it can be amazing.

“That is the challenge. We have to see game-by-game, so for us it is Manchester on Sunday and then Leeds. I think we also have to have that approach of it being another game we need to win. That is the best way to approach (it).

“Personally when the programme comes out for the first time you think ‘oh, that is a tough start’. And then from now on, the whole week you are just talking about Manchester United, not the game against City. It is so far away. The whole week has been about Manchester United. Not even Leeds or Liverpool.”

Timber revealed he underwent surgery for an ankle issue at the end of last season to “take something out that was bothering me for a long time”, adding “I feel good now.”

He does not believe Arsenal are under any extra pressure this season, despite their silverware drought.

He added: “I think Arsenal has showed the last couple of years already that we will always be fighting for the title.

“Also every year they are trying to strengthen the squad, this summer as well. I think we have an amazing group and a group to do amazing things, this is what we will strive for of course and we will try to give everything, like every season. This season is not going to be any different.”