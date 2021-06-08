Justin Cochrane, England’s Under-17s head coach, is set to join Manchester United as the academy's head of player development and coaching.

Cochrane is highly regarded within the Football Association after three years working in England's youth set-up, with Gareth Southgate describing him as "excellent young coach".

The 39-year-old had been tipped to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England's Under-21s head coach but will instead return to club football with United, having previously forged his reputation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Cochrane will work in conjunction with Under-23s manager Neil Wood and his Under-18s counterpart Neil Ryan to maintain a consistent coaching style of play throughout United's youth ranks.

His appointment, which is set to be announced this afternoon, is the latest move in a significant restructing behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

John Murtough and Darren Fletcher were promoted to new roles as football director and technical director respectively in March, while head of first team development Nicky Butt left the club.

Cochrane's departure from the England set-up will leave four of the seven head coaching jobs at youth level vacant, with the Under-21s role the most high-profile.

Boothroyd stepped down as Under-21s manager in April following a group stage exit from the European Championships and ahead of his contract expiring this summer.